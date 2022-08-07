This Keyboard Glue Hack Is Either Genius Or Ridiculous

If you are guilty of snacking while surfing the internet on your phone or fiddling with your laptop keyboard after you've dipped your hand in that chip bag, you already know how easy it is for crumbs to get left behind. While removing them and other types of grime from your keyboard is important in the name of cleanliness and keeping your device looking pristine, there is another non-hygiene-related reason you should keep dirt particles at bay.

As a general rule, dirt and debris like crumbs, lint, and even stray hairs can stop your keyboard from functioning properly if they're allowed to build up under the keys — though, of course, the kind of keyboard you have can make a difference when it comes to how much grime can build up before it starts to malfunction. Take Apple's phased-out butterfly keyboard, for instance. The company agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the vulnerable keyboard design, which was used from 2015 to 2019 and was particularly prone to malfunctioning due to small amounts of dust or debris (via BBC).

While there is no single perfect way to clean a keyboard from messes incurred, a TikToker named King_esther05 posted several videos detailing a wacky keyboard cleaning method that left many TikTok users baffled and confused, yet intrigued about whether a hack like that could actually work.