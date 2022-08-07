This Keyboard Glue Hack Is Either Genius Or Ridiculous
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are guilty of snacking while surfing the internet on your phone or fiddling with your laptop keyboard after you've dipped your hand in that chip bag, you already know how easy it is for crumbs to get left behind. While removing them and other types of grime from your keyboard is important in the name of cleanliness and keeping your device looking pristine, there is another non-hygiene-related reason you should keep dirt particles at bay.
As a general rule, dirt and debris like crumbs, lint, and even stray hairs can stop your keyboard from functioning properly if they're allowed to build up under the keys — though, of course, the kind of keyboard you have can make a difference when it comes to how much grime can build up before it starts to malfunction. Take Apple's phased-out butterfly keyboard, for instance. The company agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the vulnerable keyboard design, which was used from 2015 to 2019 and was particularly prone to malfunctioning due to small amounts of dust or debris (via BBC).
While there is no single perfect way to clean a keyboard from messes incurred, a TikToker named King_esther05 posted several videos detailing a wacky keyboard cleaning method that left many TikTok users baffled and confused, yet intrigued about whether a hack like that could actually work.
Should you try the keyboard glue hack?
In his videos, King_esther squeezes Elmer's glue (the white kind used for crafts) under and around the edges of his MacBook Pro's keyboard until all of the cracks are filled. He then leaves the laptop for the glue to fully dry, at which point it turns a translucent shade. The final reveal happens when he uses a skewer and his fingers to peel the glue from the keyboard. As he lifts the glue mold intact from the keys, all of the dust particles are supposedly lifted with it, as well.
As interesting as this video is, this hack is not a really good or practical one if you want to thoroughly clean your keyboard. The wet glue he used can mess up your laptop and takes a very long time to dry. Also, there is no guarantee that you'll be able to pull the dried glue off your laptop in one piece, and some may remain stuck under the keys. The glue may prevent the key switch mechanisms from working properly, and this hack will certainly void any warranty you may have.
There are far safer and more reasonable ways to clean and protect your keyboard. Shaking the keyboard while it's upside down or using a bristle brush to clean around the keys is always a go-to when it comes to removing nasty build-up. Compressed air is also a good option if you want to blow out the dust from any electronic part that you don't want to come in contact with moisture. However, if his TikTok leaves you inspired, you can always try a silicone keyboard cover to protect your keyboard from dust and liquids, as well.