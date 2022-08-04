World Of Warcraft Mobile Game Is Reportedly Dead At Blizzard

A highly-anticipated "World of Warcraft" mobile game has been canned, apparently over financial disputes, according to a Bloomberg report. Blizzard and its publishing partner in China, NetEase, have put the lucrative project on cold ice after working on it for three years. A team of over 100 employees working on the project has also been released, with only a few being offered the opportunity to move into a different role within NetEase.

Codenamed "Neptune," the mobile adaptation was a spin-off of the main "World of Warcraft" lore, taking place in a different time period than what players have explored so far on its PC version. This isn't the first "Warcraft" mobile game that has been canceled recently. In May of 2022, Bloomberg reported that a "World of Warcraft" mobile game modeled after Niantic's smash-hit Pokémon Go was also axed.

There is no word about what's happening behind the scenes between Blizzard and NetEase and how it affects other mobile titles that are currently in development between the two companies. Blizzard is already at work on an action strategy game called "Warcraft Arclight Rumble" that is up for pre-registration on the Play Store. Notably, NetEase also happens to be the core "World of Warcraft" game distributor in China.