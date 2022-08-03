Crypto Hack Spree Sees Millions Stolen In Just Days - And It's Still Ongoing

A new Solana ecosystem crypto hack left behind thousands of users with emptied wallets — and it's still ongoing. On August 2, 2022, the first owners of wallets connected to Solana reported that their funds were actively being stolen, and as the day went on, more and more reports came flooding in. While the cause of the hack is still unclear and as such, it cannot be stopped, one thing is certain: millions of dollars are already gone, with more to follow unless the root of the problem can be pinpointed soon.

Solana is based on a decentralized blockchain, which means that it's a ledger of sorts; a system in which each and every cryptocurrency transaction is recorded and has to be confirmed in a peer-to-peer network before it can go through. Being decentralized means that the funds do not belong to any single organization and the control over the blockchain is split. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum are larger than Solana, the latter is still amongst the biggest cryptocurrencies, and it operates its own network that supports other crypto coins, such as the so-called stablecoin (pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar) USDC.

It seems that in this attack, most of the affected users lost money in Solana's native token SOL as well as USDC. As for the current losses, the reports vary, but it's clear that we're talking about numbers roughly equivalent to millions of dollars. Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher estimates $6 million, but security firm PeckShieldAlert claims it might be more than $8 million. There is no telling just how much money will be lost by the time the attacker is finally stopped.