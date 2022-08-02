This Weird Microsoft Outlook Bug Is Uber-Frustrating

Email bugs are nothing new, but they don't tend to be as selective as one that is currently impacting some Outlook users. Though most people have transitioned to messaging apps for their daily conversations, email remains the best way to receive communications from businesses, including notices about account changes and, of course, receipts — in fact, many in-store payment terminals now give customers the option to receive an emailed receipt rather than one printed on paper. That's great and all, except when those messages happen to contain data that triggers a weird bug, sending an entire application spiraling into temporary dysfunction.

In this case, we're talking about Microsoft's Outlook, specifically the email application that can be installed and used to receive emails from different service providers — that is, we're not talking about the Outlook.com platform, which is Microsoft's alternative to Gmail. The company has detailed the bug in a new advisory, and if you're an Outlook user, there's a decent chance you've already experienced the glitch without realizing what caused it.