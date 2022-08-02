Here's What Happens When A Dormant Black Hole Becomes Active Again

Black holes, especially the supermassive type, have developed a reputation as some sort of forever-famished cosmic devourers. Of course, when you have gravity so strong that even light can't escape the pull and the burps also extend across light years in space, a fearsome image is fitting.

But black holes aren't always on a feeding spree, tearing apart cosmic clouds and anything else that comes close. A black hole can also be in a state scientists classify as dormant. Quiescent is the more scientifically accurate term to describe this state. Black holes are known to go on such a slumber from time to time.

This nap can last anywhere from a few years or decades all the way up to millions of years. Going into such a state doesn't mean a black hole has suddenly lost its appetite. Scientists believe that when all the matter within a devouring range has been sucked up, the black hole becomes quiescent. Once a black hole reaches a quiescent state, it stays that way until it's triggered to begin again.