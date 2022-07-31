The New Baseball Technology That Pros Already Want Banned

Technology has a habit of imposing itself on sports. In some cases — like with the introduction of video referees — it can make the game fairer and ease the burden on officials. In others, it can suck some of the fun out of the game, slow down play, or remove an aspect that both players and fans see as part of the game's required skillset. That could be the case with PitchCom, a new piece of communication tech that has made its way into baseball. Although it may make a pitcher's life easier, some players benefiting from the system are calling for it to be banned, claiming it takes away an important part of the game.

The practice known as sign stealing, while not 100% above board, has long been an accepted part of the game. While not being seen as fair and honorable, it isn't considered cheating either. Catchers, coaches, and pitchers all use pre-arranged signals or signs to relay information to each other. This can give a pitcher a clue about what ball they should be throwing, and can also give the opposition the same information — provided they crack the code (via Baseball Scouter).

Usually, it's the player on second base who interprets the signs and then makes the batter aware of what to expect with a few signs of their own. Batters have been known to look around at the catcher and try to pick up the information on their own, though doing this might come with a penalty. Pitchers have been known to punish perceived infractions through the use of bean balls — that is, a ball hurled deliberately at a batter's head or body. Teams often have a backup set of signs that they can switch to if they believe the main set has been decoded.