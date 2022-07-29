This Skin-Sticking Ultrasound Patch Is Like A Tricorder Band-Aid

Applying an ultrasound skin patch MIT
By Nadeem Sarwar/July 29, 2022 12:04 pm EDT

In the field of medical science, an ultrasound is a widely used method of sending sound waves through a body to produce images of internal organs and tissues. It generally requires the use of bulky and expensive machinery as well as expert supervision. A team of engineers at MIT has created a stamp-sized skin patch that will do the demanding job with ease, providing a clear look at internal organs like the lungs and heart in real-time.

The patch is a rigid piezoelectric probe array that attaches to the skin via a transparent gel material. Once attached, it can provide a continuous look at the human body's vital innards for approximately 48 hours. A doctor or technician can easily apply this patch over the body part that needs scanning.

Ultrasonic sticker in the palm of hands.MIT

Once the patch has been applied to the right spot, it is connected to a machine that records the ultrasound signal and converts it into a visible image. Detailed in a paper published in Science, the patch is a remarkable non-invasive technique for imaging body parts and organs that could very well revolutionize the sector.

During the test phase, the ultrasound patch was able to stream a live view of a patient's abdominal parts, heart, and lungs. The hydrogel elastomer adhesive used in testing was (and is) strong enough that a person can wear the patch while engaged in activities like running, riding a bike, or lifting weights. A key advantage of the ultrasound sticker is that it won't require continuous supervision by a technician, human or robotic. 

The next breakthrough in medical imaging

An ultrasound skin patch from MIT scientists. MIT

Right now the team is working on a wireless iteration of the patch so that it can be worn anywhere and made available to be purchased over the counter, just like Band-Aids at a pharmacy. The idea is to link the patch with a smartphone and deploy AI algorithms to do the scanning when needed.

"With a few patches on your body, you could see your internal organs," notes Xuanhe Zhao, a professor of mechanical engineering and civil and environmental engineering at MIT. Another key achievement is that the ultrasound patch created by the team produces high-resolution imagery, while previous attempts by experts could only manage low-resolution visuals of the internal organs.

Attaching an ultrasound sticker to skin.MIT

The ultrasound sticker — which measures around three millimeters thick and two square millimeters across — could one day also help detect tumors and track a fetus' development in a mother's womb. This is only the latest in a line of impressive medical inventions to have been delivered by MIT over the past few years. In February 2021, an MIT team also created a surgical tape for covering tears and wounds on internal organs, and could one day replace hand-sewn sutures.

Last year, another team from MIT developed a sensor-embedded skin patch that was said to be capable of monitoring skin conditions and even cancer. In 2019, experts at MIT also detailed a dye made of nanocrystals that could store medical information under the skin, while staying invisible to the naked eye.

Recommended