iQoo Neo 6 Review: A Decent All-Rounder Phone

Some will probably say that there's an embarrassment of riches when it comes to smartphone brands and models. Phone brands have sub-brands that try to break into other markets they haven't yet explored. It could be confusing navigating this landscape, especially when smartphones start to sound and look too similar to each other. It's no surprise that every manufacturer tries to come up with a design or feature gimmick to get noticed, which also has the effect of overwhelming buyers. On the flip side, some just deliver a solid performer but might have trouble standing out from the crowd. At first glance, the iQoo Neo 6 from Vivo's sub-brand looks like just another face in the crowd.

The iQoo Neo 6 is as plain as a smartphone can be, which isn't entirely a bad thing. Its design is unobtrusive and modest, but at the same time sleek and stylish, especially with its gradient color options. Its most notable visual feature is the large box that houses the three cameras and LED flash on its back. While not huge or obnoxious, it seems like it's larger than it really should be. Fortunately, it doesn't call attention to itself either, so it can sit nicely there without getting in your way visually.

The design is a bit dated, though, at least compared to many smartphones released this year. The back curves at the edges, and those edges are pretty curved as well. The screen, though, is flat and unadorned save for the punch-hole cutout for the front camera. There are noticeable bezels, too, but they aren't too thick. The back is also made from plastic rather than glass, the first clue to its less than premium stature.