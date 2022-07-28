This Rising Instagram Alternative Is Promising Everything Meta Can't

Instagram is going full-throttle on videos whether you like it or not, leaving its photo-sharing roots far behind. Going a step further, Mark Zuckerberg has just confirmed that the amount of content from unknown accounts you see in your feed is going to double next year. If you're growing tired of this relentless video push and looking for a no-fuss online photo-sharing haven, Glass just might be your answer.

Starting off as an iOS app late in 2021, Glass calls itself "a sustainable home for photographers." But it's a far cry from Instagram or any other platform of its kind. To start, you get a clean chronological feed with full-screen photos and no other UI distractions. There are no ads. There isn't any content recommendation algorithm at play here, which means you won't see content from accounts you don't follow. In fact, Glass will also save you from the anxiety of seeing a likes count.

Instead of likes, you get Appreciations, but they aren't directly visible alongside a number. Plus, you will only be assigned a public profile if you want to manage one for showcasing your photography chops. For discovery, there are simple categories. Talking about photography chops, each photo uploaded on Glass shows the complete EXIF data. That means details like sensor make, aperture, shutter speed, ISO, exposure, and similar can all be easily checked out. Plus, the platform also offers P3 color gamut support. In a nutshell, it's almost perfect for creative folk who love photography.