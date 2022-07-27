Google Says It'll Crush The Worst Ads On Android

Google has had a checkered history with ads. The company is well-known for providing its comprehensive Google Ads service to advertisers around the world, though it has a less popular standing among those who do not want to be advertised to — particularly users of Android phones who are often ambushed by advertisements they have no interest in viewing. Some of the aforementioned ads, such as those that appear on the home screens of the Google TV and Android TV apps, can evidently force users to listen to audio at full blast, even when their devices are silenced.

Google may be alleviating the negative impact of its ads on many Android users in the future, at least according to a series of upcoming policy changes announced by the supergiant internet company on July 27. These policy changes have been backed up by Esper Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. If you're unfamiliar with the blog, Esper is a critical source for updates surrounding Android DevOps. He clarified the pending policy changes in a tweet thread, saying, "Effective 9/30/2022: Unexpected interstitial ads are prohibited. These include full screen interstitial ads of all formats that show unexpectedly or that aren't closeable after 15s. Interstitials that don't interrupt the user or the user opted into can persist > 15s."

Ads aren't the only thing that will change. Beginning on November 1, all Google Play apps will need to respect FLAG_SECURE and VPNService, which basically means that apps will no longer be able to peer into the sensitive data shown in other apps or create remote tunnels to other devices without being explicitly marked as a VPN app.