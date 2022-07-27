Spotify Car Thing Crashes Into Reality As Production Hits The Brakes

Spotify Car Thing will not be part of the company's future plans, as the music streaming company has decided to stop production, TechCrunch reported. Released in February of 2022, the in-car audio hardware received a mixed reception and a lot of questions about its utility as a standalone audio accessory — particularly given that a smartphone can handle the music streaming responsibilities quite well on its own.

Starting with the set-up process, Car Thing only paired with a phone, and not with the car's console itself. The audio was streamed via the phone and then routed to the in-car infotainment system. It merely serves as a control dashboard for Spotify music streaming from your phone. And that begs the question: Why not just use the phone to stream it in the first place, instead of paying $90 for a gadget?

Spotify served some desired UI changes via Car Thing, such as larger buttons, and put touch controls on the backburner in favor of physical gestures via a large dial. But the Spotify mobile app already offers a Car Mode with similar UI tweaks to reduce distractions and make things easier while driving.

Plus, the Car Thing's screen doesn't support maps, which means you again return to your phone for navigation. A phone mount costs significantly less than Car Thing, and will let do you a lot more from the screen in your view. Spotify says Car Thing was a learning experience. Perhaps, it can finally dish out better playlists for car rides?