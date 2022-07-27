How Driverless Delivery Vehicles Really Work

The electric revolution is in full swing and has opened the doors to an autonomous, self-driving future. Today's modern cars are capable of Level 2 autonomy using an array of ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) driving aids like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking, to name a few. However, legacy automakers like Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Ford, and BMW are forging Tesla's path in perfecting Level 3 autonomous driving.

Self-driving cars are just a stone's throw away from production reality, but there's a new breed of electric vehicles making waves for their innovative applications of self-driving technology. We're talking about a silent (literally) revolution led by driverless delivery vehicles. Online retail giant Amazon acquired self-driving startup Zoox in 2020 for $1.2 billion to deploy autonomous vehicles for ride-hailing services.

Meanwhile, driverless delivery vehicle maker Nuro raised $600 million in funding in late 2021 and signed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud to further hone its products. In January 2022, Nuro presented its third-generation driverless delivery vehicle and called it the most advanced and safest zero-occupant vehicle the company has ever made.