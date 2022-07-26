Netflix Adds Another Two Mobile Games For Subscribers

Netflix is adding a trio of new games to its Android and iOS apps that will be available to play starting today for free to subscribers. First in line is "Mahjong Solitaire," a fresh iteration of the classic Mahjong experience that swaps the card format in favor of tiles. The goal is to match identical tiles that are open to move and remove them from the board. The game will have 300 tile-matching puzzles and will get daily challenges supported by an achievement system to keep players coming back, according to Netflix. Developed by Smoking Gun Interactive, the game will also offer a theme and background customization tool to keep things fresh and snazzy. Of course, there's "Stranger Things" artwork here to promote the marquee original series while at it.

Next up is "Into The Breach," which is developed by Subset Games and was launched by Netflix last week. In this game, whatever remains of humanity goes up against giant creatures. To assist players are mech suits that give off "Pacific Rim" vibes, but there's a lot more to this turn-based strategy game than meets the eye. The goal is to safeguard the cities as you go up against the ground-dwelling aliens, while also spotting new weapons to boost the mech's damage credentials.

The mobile version borrows content from the "Into the Breach: Advanced Edition" update that was released a week ago for its PC version. "Into The Breach" received critical acclaim upon its release, and based on the trailer above, the mobile version looks like a fun, retro-style strategy game.