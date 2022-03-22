These Are The New Games Netflix Subscribers Get For Free
Did you know that alongside movies and shows, your Netflix subscription also provides you with access to games? In a curious move to expand its range, the company announced Netflix Games in 2021, promising a library of mobile titles for its subscribers on Android and iOS. In its latest update on this effort, Netflix has announced it's adding several new games to its catalog before the end of this month, including its very first FPS title.
Three new games are being added to the lineup in March: "This is a True Story," "Shatter Remastered," and "Into the Dead 2: Unleashed." Two of them are available right now, while the last arrives at an unspecified later date. Netflix is offering these titles free of charge, but of course, the subscription itself costs a fair amount, especially since Netflix recently raised its prices in the United States.
As long as you're a subscriber, you can get the new games directly from the Netflix mobile app, the Apple Store, or the Google Play store. Subscribers on iOS and Android will find a dedicated games row and tab within the company's mobile app. If you're on a tablet, you'll see both a dedicated games row and a drop-down menu for choosing new games. Let's take a closer look at what Netflix is offering this month.
The games are nothing alike
In its announcement, Netflix gives us a little insight into each of the titles, and it's safe to say all three are vastly different from one another. Kudos to Netflix — it is expanding its library in a way that could potentially appeal to a wide range of gamers, although it's hard to imagine anyone subscribing to Netflix specifically for these three titles. On the other hand, given the recent price hike, any kind of content is a good idea, as the company's decision to raise its prices hasn't been very well-received by its customers.
The first title in the lineup is "This is a True Story," a game made by Frosty Pop in collaboration with Charity: Water that is intended to highlight a staggering truth: 771 million people do not have access to clean drinking water. The game has a beautiful, simplistic design that resembles an oil painting, and sends the player on an adventure that follows the true story of a Sub-Saharan African woman who has to fight for drinking water for her family.
The second game is "Shatter Remastered," and at first glance, it resembles some kind of an action-oriented Tetris-lookalike, but it's simply an updated version of "Shatter," first released in 2009 on the PlayStation 3. This title comes with dozens of different levels for you to fight through, complete with boss battles, which Netflix claims are "easy to learn but hard to master." The game comes with global leaderboards which will undoubtedly prove to be real productivity-killers for a number of competitive people.
Lastly, things get much more serious with "Into the Dead 2: Unleashed," which is yet another zombie shooter game that has the player trying to survive the apocalypse; it's also notable as Netflix's only first-person-shooter. Your job, as the game's protagonist, will be to navigate dangerous zones while shooting the hordes of zombies out to kill you. With three new titles added into the lineup, Netflix Games has been marginally improved, but it's still not very impressive.