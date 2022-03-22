These Are The New Games Netflix Subscribers Get For Free

In its announcement, Netflix gives us a little insight into each of the titles, and it's safe to say all three are vastly different from one another. Kudos to Netflix — it is expanding its library in a way that could potentially appeal to a wide range of gamers, although it's hard to imagine anyone subscribing to Netflix specifically for these three titles. On the other hand, given the recent price hike, any kind of content is a good idea, as the company's decision to raise its prices hasn't been very well-received by its customers.

The first title in the lineup is "This is a True Story," a game made by Frosty Pop in collaboration with Charity: Water that is intended to highlight a staggering truth: 771 million people do not have access to clean drinking water. The game has a beautiful, simplistic design that resembles an oil painting, and sends the player on an adventure that follows the true story of a Sub-Saharan African woman who has to fight for drinking water for her family.

The second game is "Shatter Remastered," and at first glance, it resembles some kind of an action-oriented Tetris-lookalike, but it's simply an updated version of "Shatter," first released in 2009 on the PlayStation 3. This title comes with dozens of different levels for you to fight through, complete with boss battles, which Netflix claims are "easy to learn but hard to master." The game comes with global leaderboards which will undoubtedly prove to be real productivity-killers for a number of competitive people.

Lastly, things get much more serious with "Into the Dead 2: Unleashed," which is yet another zombie shooter game that has the player trying to survive the apocalypse; it's also notable as Netflix's only first-person-shooter. Your job, as the game's protagonist, will be to navigate dangerous zones while shooting the hordes of zombies out to kill you. With three new titles added into the lineup, Netflix Games has been marginally improved, but it's still not very impressive.