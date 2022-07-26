Research Reveals How Earth Saved Itself From Becoming Like Mars

Mars might make an enticing possibility for future crewed space travel, but it's not a place you'd want to settle down. From its thin, carbon-dioxide-rich atmosphere to its freezing temperatures, not to mention all the radiation, it's an environment that's highly hostile to human life. But Mars and Earth could once have been very similar, and they only diverged into the wildly different places we see today over time. Now, researchers have found clues to how Earth avoided becoming a desolate wasteland like Mars, and it's all to do with the planet's interior.

Earth's secret weapon which makes it hospitable to life is its magnetosphere, which protects life on the ground from dangerous cosmic radiation. However, the Earth's magnetic field dipped massively in strength around 565 million years ago, dropping to just 10% of its strength today (via the University of Rochester). Fortunately for us, the field regained its strength before the Cambrian explosion, when a wide variety of new animal species emerged in a short time period.

Why exactly the magnetic field regained its strength has been an open question, but new research from scientists at the University of Rochester gives some clues.

The strengthening of the planet's magnetic field happened around the same time that the planet's solid inner core formed, and these two events seem to be connected.

"The inner core is tremendously important," said one of the authors of the research paper, John Tarduno. "Right before the inner core started to grow, the magnetic field was at the point of collapse, but as soon as the inner core started to grow, the field was regenerated."