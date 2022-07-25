Today's Wordle Answer #402 - July 26, 2022 Solution And Hints

Like yesterday, today's Wordle (#402 – July 26, 2022)will be a solid medium on the difficulty scale — it's just enough of a challenge to get your mental muscles working, but not too much to tire you out. If it was a workout, it'd be a light jog. The New York Times' WordleBot says Wordle players are solving today's puzzle in an average of 4.3 guesses, so let's help you knock it out of the park and preserve your streak.

Today's solution has a repeated consonant and only one vowel: "I." It's the dictionary word for what they call on TikTok a "snatched" waist, but it doesn't have the same ring to it. The word you're looking for has a "C" as its first and fourth letter, and it rhymes with "clinch." Also, the answer is synonymous with child's play, which is a little ironic because solving the puzzle wasn't exactly a cakewalk, but today's word is.