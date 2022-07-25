Smart Contact Lenses Are Closer Than You Think

The company Mojo Vision has created a prototype for an impressive smart contact lens that is ready to head into its testing stage. These contact lenses have been in development for seven years to this point, and include the world's smallest MicroLED display at 0.5 millimeters in diameter and 14,000 pixels per inch (via Forbes). The technology is, of course, centered around eye control. Mojo Vision has created advanced eye-tracking tech, making it sensitive to every eye movement.

Although this kind of innovation sounds like something that would be worlds away, the company's Vice President Steven Sinclair told Forbes it won't be "way out in the future." The lenses need to go through rounds of testing first within the company, as well as through the FDA. The results could be unpredictable considering how new this technology is, so there isn't a solid launch date for the contact lenses yet.