RedMagic 7S Pro Gaming Phone Goes International

This device has a similar RGB fan to its predecessor. Visible underneath the rear panel, this fan has also been tweaked to increase the airflow by 6%, while the LPDDR5 RAM module gives the device a 10% speed boost. REDMAGIC OS 5.5, based on Android 12, handles things on the software side. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging supports keeps it going, while dual stereo speakers with DTS Ultra X Surround Sound tuning handle the audio output.

There are RGB gaming lights on the rear panel, complete with support for 16.8 million colors that can be customized with music sync effects. Another cool feature is REDMAGIC STUDIO, which allows users to connect the device to a laptop and play games on a larger screen, complete with mouse and keyboard support.

REDMAGIC

The imaging hardware is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary camera that is capable of 8K capture at 30fps and 4K video recording at 60fps. It sits alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and another 2-megapixel camera. Selfie duties have been deputed to a 16-megapixel under-display front camera.

The REDMAGIC 7S Pro will hit the shelves in selected markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, alongside the United States and Canada. The company's latest gaming-centric offering — the REDMAGIC 7S Pro — will be up for grabs via open sales from Amazon and its official global website starting August 9, 2022.

There's also an early bird offer that runs from August 2 through August 8, 2022. The phone's Obsidian edition, which offers 12 GB RAM paired with 256 GB storage, is priced at $729 (€779 / £669). The top-tier Supernova and Mercury trim versions of this device take the overkill route with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage, and will set you back by $899 (€949 / £809).