RedMagic 7S Pro Gaming Phone Goes International
Just over four months after announcing the international availability of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro smartphone, Chinese smartphone maker Nubia's gaming arm is expanding its portfolio with a refresh. The REDMAGIC 7S Pro is the latest in a line of gaming smartphones made by the brand, each a little more powerful and visually spectacular than the last. This is not the sort of phone you mistake for an everyday average social media browser, that's for sure.
The REDMAGIC 7S Pro also got a bunch of accessories to go with it such as turbo coolers, a special protective case, and a screen protector, all of which are sold separately. The core design of the smartphone remains largely the same as the REDMAGIC 7 Pro while the innards have been given a significant set of upgrades.
Faster chip and a hidden camera
The biggest change is the addition of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, handling things under the hood alongside an upgraded 10-layer cooling system. A noteworthy addition is the Red Core 1 chip, which offloads tasks like RGB effect handling, audio processing, and haptic feedback from the main SoC in a bid to prioritize raw performance.
The haptic shoulder triggers on the REDMAGIC 7S Pro are also a tad more responsive with a higher 520Hz touch response output. Moreover, instead of the fixed 960Hz touch sampling rate on the REDMAGIC 7 Pro's screen, its successor can dynamically adjust the value between 480Hz and 960Hz.
This new device's display is a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-screen selfie camera. The company claims to have used a novel "Ding Type Pixel Arrangement" on the screen area above the camera sensor. They suggest that this arrangement allows this device's front-facing camera to access more light than earlier, similar solutions, delivering better quality selfies while also maintaining high visual consistency when viewing content.
Gaming oomph with RGB lights
This device has a similar RGB fan to its predecessor. Visible underneath the rear panel, this fan has also been tweaked to increase the airflow by 6%, while the LPDDR5 RAM module gives the device a 10% speed boost. REDMAGIC OS 5.5, based on Android 12, handles things on the software side. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging supports keeps it going, while dual stereo speakers with DTS Ultra X Surround Sound tuning handle the audio output.
There are RGB gaming lights on the rear panel, complete with support for 16.8 million colors that can be customized with music sync effects. Another cool feature is REDMAGIC STUDIO, which allows users to connect the device to a laptop and play games on a larger screen, complete with mouse and keyboard support.
The imaging hardware is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary camera that is capable of 8K capture at 30fps and 4K video recording at 60fps. It sits alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and another 2-megapixel camera. Selfie duties have been deputed to a 16-megapixel under-display front camera.
The REDMAGIC 7S Pro will hit the shelves in selected markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, alongside the United States and Canada. The company's latest gaming-centric offering — the REDMAGIC 7S Pro — will be up for grabs via open sales from Amazon and its official global website starting August 9, 2022.
There's also an early bird offer that runs from August 2 through August 8, 2022. The phone's Obsidian edition, which offers 12 GB RAM paired with 256 GB storage, is priced at $729 (€779 / £669). The top-tier Supernova and Mercury trim versions of this device take the overkill route with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage, and will set you back by $899 (€949 / £809).