Today's Wordle Answer #400 - July 24, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle puzzle is the 400th, and we like milestones, so that deserves a whoopie or two. Whoop, whoop! Thankfully, today's answer isn't an obscure, annoying insect, unlike that of yesterday. In fact, the solution is a common word, and the letter combination isn't too far out of reach. Still, you're only ever six guesses away from a Wordle failure, so we'll provide hints to help you arrive at the answer in as few guesses as possible. We'll also do a full reveal of the answer so you can just skip on down if that's what you prefer.

Okay, first hint: we have two vowels — "O" and "E" — as the second and fourth letters, respectively. In physics, it's the product of dividing work done by time spent. The word is also the title of a popular 2014 TV series whose main character was Ghost. Get it? Here's another hint if you're still unsure: when you supply mechanical or electrical energy to a device, you're providing it with this word.