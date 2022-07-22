Today's Wordle Answer #399 - July 23, 2022 Solution And Hints
Yesterday we said that it seemed the New York Times was progressively amping up the difficulty of this week's Wordle answers. Well, we were right. Today's Wordle answer is another mind-boggler. Read on for suggestions and the full reveal of the solution to today's Wordle (#399 – July 23, 2022).
To start with, we have a double-vowelled word on our hands, so if you're one to use recommended starter words like TRAIN or STARE, you'll uncover at least one of the letters of the solution. The word you're looking for is also an insect, which makes it the second instance of pesky answers we've had this week—the first being aphid, which was a major eye roll.
The two vowels in today's answer are I and E, and they're the second and last letters of the word, respectively. It's a word so far out of reach that the only other hint we can supply is this: it rhymes with 'bridge'.
The solution is something you have to swat
Alright, well, out with it: the answer for today's Wordle puzzle is 'midge', which is what you call any small fly that is harmless or doesn't bite. You can also call midges 'gnats,' which is a more commonly used word.
If you find gnats in your house, you want to act fast. Again, they're not harmless at all–in fact, most gnats just want to fly around, eat plants, and mate (via Vocabulary.com), which is a lifestyle we quietly respect. But they reproduce crazy fast, and their high-pitched buzzing can become a major annoyance.
Like yesterday, it took five tries to arrive at the answer, one try more than the WordleBot's reported average of 4.2 guesses, which isn't too shabby overall. Also, our fourth guess 'wedge' got a compliment from the WordleBot, and that's always a welcome response.
Hopefully, this will be the last Wordle answer of the week that's an annoying insect. We've had enough of those. See you tomorrow!