Today's Wordle Answer #399 - July 23, 2022 Solution And Hints

Yesterday we said that it seemed the New York Times was progressively amping up the difficulty of this week's Wordle answers. Well, we were right. Today's Wordle answer is another mind-boggler. Read on for suggestions and the full reveal of the solution to today's Wordle (#399 – July 23, 2022).

To start with, we have a double-vowelled word on our hands, so if you're one to use recommended starter words like TRAIN or STARE, you'll uncover at least one of the letters of the solution. The word you're looking for is also an insect, which makes it the second instance of pesky answers we've had this week—the first being aphid, which was a major eye roll.

The two vowels in today's answer are I and E, and they're the second and last letters of the word, respectively. It's a word so far out of reach that the only other hint we can supply is this: it rhymes with 'bridge'.