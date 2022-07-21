Minecraft Just Took A Strong Stance On NFTs

In a recent blog post, Mojang Studios announced that it doesn't support NFTs in relation to "Minecraft" because the non-fungible tokens are "not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots." It's not really surprising Mojang has publicly taken this stance, as Bill Gates voiced some harsh criticism of NFTs and cryptocurrency a while back at a TechCrunch talk on climate change (via CNBC).

There, he called out non-fungible tokens and the entire cryptocurrency industry as "100% based on fool's theory" because these assets attract buyers who are willing to pay more for an already overpriced item. He also was suspicious that cryptocurrency was designed to "avoid taxation or any sort of government rules." Instead, Gates said he would prefer to invest money in tangible products like a farm or company that makes products.

Mojang explained its rationale, noting that it wants the game to be inclusive rather than exclusive. "Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together." The Microsoft-owned company also believes that NFT pricing "encourages profiteering" and may shift players' focus away from enjoying the game, not to mention the risk of fraud, third-party unreliability, and other common criticisms the technology has faced.