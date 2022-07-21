Google Pixel 6a Goes Up For Pre-Order: How To Snag One

The easiest method of ordering the Google Pixel 6a is by simply going to the Google Store website and pre-ordering a unit. Once on the page dedicated to the Pixel 6a, potential buyers can click the button that says Pre-order in the upper right corner, and it will take them to a screen asking how they intend to buy the device. Apart from giving users an opportunity to buy the phone unlocked by paying the full price of $449, there is an option to get the model for a payment of $18.71 per month. In addition, Google offers up to $300 in credit if users have an eligible device to trade in.

If you're not interested in the unlocked Pixel 6a and want the device from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile instead, here's what you need to do. Over at Verizon, users can opt to buy the unlocked Pixel 6a for $499 or pay $13.88 per month for 36 months (though there's also a free option for customers who qualify). It's a somewhat similar story at AT&T, where you still have the option to buy the phone unlocked for $449. AT&T's 36-month payment plan is slightly cheaper at just $12.48 per month.

BestBuy is another option for users to pre-order the Pixel 6a. Apart from letting customers buy an unlocked device on AT&T, BestBuy now allows users to choose a carrier and a plan of their choice. If you're interested in getting the Pixel 6a but are not from the U.S., do note that the device will also go on sale in Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, India, and Italy, as well.