Your Future Electric Car May Be Powered By Samsung Batteries

According to a recent Reuters report, Samsung is setting up a $1.3 billion factory in Malaysia to make cylindrical batteries — the same kind widely used in EVs. When complete, it will become Samsung's second battery-making facility in Malaysia, significantly increasing its battery-making capacity.

The Reuters report states that Samsung's upcoming battery factory will come up in the region of the Seremban area, located just south of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The plant will be built in stages, with the first batteries from the facility likely to emerge in 2024. Samsung estimates to complete the construction of the plant by 2025, following which the facility will churn out batteries at full capacity.

While Samsung maintains that the batteries made at this facility will be used for various applications, including power tools and micro-mobility products, a good chunk of these batteries may likely end up on EVs. The Samsung subsidiary involved in the business of making batteries is called Samsung SDI. The company already has a presence in the battery space with plants located in countries including South Korea, the U.S., China, and Hungary.

Samsung, which has been developing two cylindrical battery types for the past few years, could use this upcoming Malaysia plant to not only diversify its battery business but also increase its capacity to churn out batteries at a much faster pace. By Samsung's own estimates, the company intends to increase its production capacity from the current figure of 20 PPM to more than 300 PPM. The new factory in Malaysia will help the company achieve this target faster.