3 Reasons Why Venus Spins Backwards, According To Astronomers

There are incalculable oddities in our solar system, and myriad ways that planets are different from Earth. One surprising factor you might not have considered is how planets rotate. While we all learn that the Earth rotates as it orbits around the sun, giving us days and years respectively, other planets rotate differently. Uranus, for example, is tilted over and rotates on its side. And there's something very strange about Venus: it spins backwards.

Earth and most other planets in the solar system rotate from west to east, but Venus rotates from east to west. This is strange because it's thought that our solar system formed around from a swirling cloud of dust and gas, so you'd expect the planets to have formed in such a way that they are all spinning in the same direction.

But not Venus! Venus is an oddball. It spins in what is called a retrograde rotation, meaning it rotates in the opposite direction to its orbit. Uranus does the same thing, as well as being tilted over on its axis. Regarding Uranus, scientists think that these two oddities are related, as the planet was knocked over by a series of impacts in the early life of the solar system.

But what about Venus? How did our neighbor come to rotate like that? This is a question hotly debated among planetary scientists, but there are three theories that astronomers generally put forward as an explanation.