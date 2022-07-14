Today's Wordle Answer #391 - July 15, 2022 Solution And Hints

We've reached the end of the week and yet another Wordle puzzle is upon us. The solution word for Wordle #391 on July 15, 2022, is fairly common, though it may be tricky to guess due to its duplicate vowels and fairly uncommon starting letter. If you can figure out where the two vowels go, you'll likely be able to intuit the letters that belong in squares three and four. However, even if you quickly get those last four letters in place with a couple of guesses left, you'll find there are many possible letters that could fit in the first square.

You can help save yourself time by trying out some of the English alphabet's rarely used letters. We'll give you some hints: the solution is a verb and a noun, depending on how you use it, and it can describe an action or an object, depending on the context. Oddly enough, the word can mean forcing something apart, but it can also be used to describe filling a space so that two things are pressed firmly together. Still not sure what word you're looking for? Here's another hint — the solution can describe the shape of something, particularly if you're referring only to a piece of a larger object.