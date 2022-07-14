Today's Wordle Answer #391 - July 15, 2022 Solution And Hints
We've reached the end of the week and yet another Wordle puzzle is upon us. The solution word for Wordle #391 on July 15, 2022, is fairly common, though it may be tricky to guess due to its duplicate vowels and fairly uncommon starting letter. If you can figure out where the two vowels go, you'll likely be able to intuit the letters that belong in squares three and four. However, even if you quickly get those last four letters in place with a couple of guesses left, you'll find there are many possible letters that could fit in the first square.
You can help save yourself time by trying out some of the English alphabet's rarely used letters. We'll give you some hints: the solution is a verb and a noun, depending on how you use it, and it can describe an action or an object, depending on the context. Oddly enough, the word can mean forcing something apart, but it can also be used to describe filling a space so that two things are pressed firmly together. Still not sure what word you're looking for? Here's another hint — the solution can describe the shape of something, particularly if you're referring only to a piece of a larger object.
Our hints may be a bit cheesy
If you're feeling utterly confused right now, take a long look at the image above. The smaller cut of cheese — what's the word for that again? — is a piece of the larger wheel, and the way you'd describe this cut in a sentence should point you right to the Wordle answer. Are you thoroughly stumped? The solution word is wedge, which can also be used to refer to jamming one object against another or driving an object between something to split it apart. You may get frustrated because a door is wedged shut, but it would be infinitely more frustrating to have someone drive a wedge between you and someone you care about.
Here's a more amusing fact about the solution. According to Etymonline, the word wedgie — which is a variation of the Wordle solution — was used to refer to a type of shoe in the somewhat distant past. However, the word was repurposed in the 1970s to refer to a prank during which one person excessively pulls up the underpants of their unsuspecting victim.