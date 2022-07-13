Today's Wordle Answer #390 - July 14, 2022 Solution And Hints

The next Wordle puzzle presents something everyone has but few people like, at least depending on the context in which you're approaching it. The solution word for Wordle puzzle #390 on July 14, 2022, manages to pack in two vowels and one rarely used letter, though you're no doubt very familiar with the answer. Not sure what to make of these hints? The word can refer to something inside of the body or something temporarily removed from a body so that it can be ingested.

You can't live without the solution word — or, at least, the object it refers to — but there's a good chance you may not want to eat it for dinner. Assuming you are one of the people who don't mind consuming this vital object for sustenance, you likely eat it alongside a pile of onions, at least if you cook it the traditional way. As odd as it may sound, you carry the solution with you everywhere you go, and it plays a very important role in your life.