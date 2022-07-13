Elden Ring Publisher Confirms Security Breach, Says Customer Data May Be Impacted

Bandai Namco — the publisher behind big names like "Elden Ring," "Dark Souls," and the "Tekken" franchise — has confirmed that it suffered a data breach earlier this week and that it's still investigating the scope of the damage. The notorious ransomware group ALPHV, which also goes by the name BlackCat, claimed to have broken into Bandai's systems. The revelation was shared by malware source code repository vx-underground.

ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco. Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. pic.twitter.com/hxZ6N2kSxl — vx-underground (@vxunderground) July 11, 2022

The ransomware attack was allegedly executed on July 3, 2022, but it seems to have taken Bandai Namco more than a week to assess and confirm that its internal servers were targeted. The publisher has since taken remedial steps to deal with the issue, including blocking access to the affected servers, and is currently assessing whether any sensitive information was leaked, aside from tracing the attack source.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Bandai Namco revealed that "there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs." While the publisher is playing it safe with its admission, past attacks on fellow gaming companies have led to the theft of source code, details of in-development projects, and controversial internal communication logs, among other sensitive information.