Apple And Designer Jony Ive Part Ways - And It Sounds Like It's For Good This Time

For people who know and love Apple, the name Jony Ive has been synonymous with the company for as long as they can remember. For nearly three decades, Jony pioneered the design efforts at Apple. His time at the company saw the advent of some of the most iconic products of all time. Among the Apple products that had Ive's design prowess behind them is the original iMac, the first-gen iPod, and the first-ever iPhone. He was also behind the first ever iPad released back in 2010.

Ive joined Apple in 1992 shortly after Steve Jobs rejoined the company following his abrupt exit in 1985. A close confidante of Steve Jobs, Ive quickly rose through the ranks, and by 1997, he was heading the industrial design team at the company. Ive was part of several Apple product launches and was also the first person to attend the first public call made using an iPhone.

Ive continued to be a part of Apple even after Steve Jobs died in 2011. According to the New York Times report, he was not entirely happy with Tim Cook's focus on operations and profitability, which he believed came at the expense of design changes. Allegedly unhappy with Cook's continued focus on operations, Ive is said to have moved into a part-time role. The report adds that the parties chose not to renew their contract, which was due for expiration this year.