Wordle Will Soon Let You Sync Your Stats Across Devices

Although New York Times Games hasn't mentioned any exact dates, it appears that this functionality is currently rolling out — some users may already have access to it and some might be forced to wait a little longer. The whole process sounds super simple. You'll be able to link your Wordle stats to your existing New York Times account, and your scores should sync across platforms.

Although many users were worried about a possible paywall upon NYT's purchase of Wordle, it seems that is not happening — at least not yet. The New York Times mentions that free accounts will also be able to sync their stats, meaning that you won't have to subscribe to NYT Games in order to preserve your Wordle streaks.

It's worth noting that once you connect your Wordle stats to an account, this cannot be reversed. When your stats are saved and synced, all you'll need to do is log in on your device of choice to keep your streak going across all your platforms. However, as some users reported in the comments under NYT's tweet, if multiple people in your household play Wordle, you may need to be careful. Syncing your data to a single account could potentially delete the progress of the other people on your network.

Seeing as many Wordle players pay a great deal of attention to maintaining their streak, this change will undoubtedly be welcomed by the vast majority. It's frustrating to lose it, so if you're ever stuck on a word, remember that we post daily hints and Wordle solutions here on SlashGear — check back daily to make sure your streak lives on!