The Incredible Features Of Steven Spielberg's $160 Million Superyacht

In 2021, the Seven Seas, the luxury yacht belonging to billionaire movie director Steven Spielberg, was sold to billionaire steel magnate Barry Zekelman after being listed for almost $158 million earlier in the year (via Bloomberg).

Spielberg first commissioned the 282-foot yacht in 2010. The superyacht was designed by Oceanco, a luxury shipbuilding company from the Netherlands. If the name sounds familiar, this company has also recently built a superyacht for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The Seven Seas was custom-made for the award-winning film director and has lots of amenities and high-end features. It's a powerful ship that can hit a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. The yacht also has two MTU engines, which provide a walloping 4,680 horsepower each, according to Robb Report.

In the past, this yacht has been sailing all over and has been seen cruising off the coast of France during the Cannes Film Festival, and in the Caribbean near the islands of Antigua and Barbuda.