The Incredible Features Of Steven Spielberg's $160 Million Superyacht
In 2021, the Seven Seas, the luxury yacht belonging to billionaire movie director Steven Spielberg, was sold to billionaire steel magnate Barry Zekelman after being listed for almost $158 million earlier in the year (via Bloomberg).
Spielberg first commissioned the 282-foot yacht in 2010. The superyacht was designed by Oceanco, a luxury shipbuilding company from the Netherlands. If the name sounds familiar, this company has also recently built a superyacht for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The Seven Seas was custom-made for the award-winning film director and has lots of amenities and high-end features. It's a powerful ship that can hit a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. The yacht also has two MTU engines, which provide a walloping 4,680 horsepower each, according to Robb Report.
In the past, this yacht has been sailing all over and has been seen cruising off the coast of France during the Cannes Film Festival, and in the Caribbean near the islands of Antigua and Barbuda.
It's decked out inside
The Seven Seas has four spacious decks and plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining guests. It features nine cabins that can accommodate up to 20 people, plus 28 crew members. The owner's suite for Spielberg is gorgeous and has a deck with a jacuzzi, office, and private terrace. It also has a full-beam VIP stateroom on the main deck with several other cabins on the lower deck (via Robb Report and Superyacht Times).
Designers Nuvolari Lenard and Molly Isaksen collaborated to create the boat's lush wooden-themed interior (via Architectural Digest). As would be expected, a yacht as opulent as the Seven Seas is jam-packed with amenities for Spielberg and his guests to enjoy. Published photos of the Seven Seas show jumbo screens in every room and a home cinema onboard. You can also find a sauna, steam room, gym, massage room, lounge areas, bars, and a swimming pool. This yacht is so large it can even accommodate a helipad. Like other superyachts, it comes with the standard garage where you can fit speedboats, water toys, and diving gear.
Now that Steven Spielberg has sold his yacht, fans just have to wait and see if another mega yacht is coming in the future.