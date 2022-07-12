Here's When Hyundai's Robotaxi Will Hit The Road

Made possible by Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, the all-electric Ioniq 5 robotaxi will combine the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has been critically acclaimed since its debut, and advanced driverless technology. According to Venture Beat, Motional and Aptiv both have a 50% stake in the company. For the joint venture, Hyundai reportedly invested $1.6 billion and other resources while Aptiv offered its technology, IP, and team. Since then, Motional has strived to give people the freedom of mobility by making driverless vehicles safe, reliable, and accessible.

After two years of operations, Motional launched the world's first robotaxi pilot in 2016. In a Tech Crunch report, Motional confirmed the delay of its shared services plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, initial tests in Las Vegas proved successful as customers booked private, self-driving BMW 5-series robotaxis through the Via app. With more than 100,000 rides, Motional claims an impressive zero at-fault accident rate and 98% five-star reviews. Now the company has finally revealed when the robotaxi will hit the road.