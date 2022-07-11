Security Expert Sounds The Alarm On Experian Credit Account Hijackings

Unfortunately, there isn't much that can be done to prevent such an account hijacking from the user level. Experian claims these were likely isolated incidents and that there's more verification happening behind the scenes, though that doesn't address the issue of people having their accounts taken over via new account creation in the first place.

In one instance, an affected user received an email stating that the associated email had been changed, which prompted a call to customer service and a lot of time spent trying to sort everything out. But the other user reported no such notification from Experian, and instead only discovered the takeover when a completely separate credit monitoring service issued a warning.

So unless and until Experian changes its account security management to allow for multi-factor authentication across the board, your best bet is probably to just keep an eye on your account manually. Check in every so often to make sure your sign-in details are the same, and that you can actually access your profile — and if anything seems off or you find yourself locked out, get in touch with Experian immediately.