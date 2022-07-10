You've Been Neglecting Cleaning Your Mousepad For Too Long

When your computer mouse is not functioning as well as you would like, it might be time to check for signs of grease and grime. Assuming you don't know this by now, dirt can accumulate on your mousepad over time, and taking a moment to check is an action many computer users overlook or don't even think to do. If it's not taken care of, an unclean mousepad can decrease your mouse's accuracy, precision, and speed.

Luckily, cleaning your mousepad is a simple and effective solution for a slow, laggy mouse. Cleaning a mousepad only requires a few supplies and — hopefully — only a little bit of your time. Plus, this doesn't need to be done nearly as often as you clean other parts of your computer setup, like an external monitor or laptop display. A quick search in related Reddit forums shows that users differ in how often they clean these accessories. Some suggest every few weeks should do the trick while others think an annual scrubbing is enough to keep a mousepad in optimal shape. So, without further ado, here are the ways to keep your mousepad — no matter the kind — clean, shiny, and new.