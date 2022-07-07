Why NASA Is Launching A Telescope Strapped To A Giant Balloon

Most telescopes for scientific research fall into two categories: ground-based telescopes, which either consist of one single large dish like the 1,640-foot Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in China or multiple dishes linked into an array like the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile; or space-based telescopes, which can orbit either around the Earth like the Hubble Space Telescope or around the sun like the James Webb Space Telescope. But there is a third option for research telescopes that are neither on the ground nor in space, and it is those that operate at high altitudes far above the altitude at which planes fly.

How do you get a telescope to such an altitude? By attaching it to an enormous balloon. NASA has plans to use a huge balloon (the size of a football field when fully inflated) to carry a telescope to an altitude of 130,000 feet over Antarctica (via JPL). The ASTHROS project, which stands for Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelengths, includes a telescope with an 8.2-foot mirror that had to be made extremely thin so it is light enough to be lifted by the balloon.

"I think this is probably the most complex telescope ever built for a high-altitude balloon mission," said Jose Siles of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, ASTHROS project manager. "We had specifications similar to a space telescope but on a tighter budget, schedule, and mass. We had to combine techniques from ground-based telescopes that observe in similar wavelengths with advanced manufacturing techniques used for professional racing sailboats. It's pretty unique."