World's Blackest Paint Meets A Porsche 911 And The Results Are Wild

Although Porsche 911s are quite expensive, they aren't all that uncommon. According to the New York Times, more than a million units have been made since the sports coupe first rolled off a German production line in 1964. Amongst the million Porsche vehicles are a fair number of black cars — black, along with red and white, is among the more common colors Porsche buyers tend to go for, according to the automaker. But the Porsche 911 is a competitive car for competitive people, so how do you make a common sports car in a common color really stand out? A Japan-based company recently decided its black Porsche 911 Turbo was not black enough, and so the company had its Porsche resprayed in the blackest black currently available for purchase.

The entire 911 has received a coating of Black Musou, which its manufacturer — South Korea-based Ko-Pro — claims is the blackest water-based acrylic paint on the market. The paint is designed to absorb 99.4% of all light hitting it. According to Boston University's Alumni Magazine, a typical matte black paint will only absorb 80% of the light that hits it. The magazine also reports a previous contender for the title of blackest black. Singularity black was developed for NASA to reduce the glare on telescopes that are used to observe distant stars. In the year 2022, a Japanese company car has a more advanced coating than the high-level equipment used by the world's most accomplished space agency. That's where we are.

The Musou-painted 911 isn't just the blackest Porsche ever, it has also managed to snatch the title of blackest car ever from the Vantablack BMW X6 that was put on display at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.