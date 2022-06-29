Transformers AR Game From Pokemon GO's Niantic Canned Before Launch

It's almost ironic that just after Niantic Labs made a big splash about a new AR game, whispers of its internal turmoil started bubbling up. The company catapulted to fame with the meteoric success of "Pokemon GO," but it seems that fame has exacted a heavy toll yet again. The augmented reality game developer has struggled to recreate the magic of that long-running title with different franchises, and not much else has stood the test of time. On the heels of its NBA partnership comes news about the cancellation of no less than four projects, some of which we have thankfully never heard of. Unfortunately, the bad news doesn't stop there, as Niantic's troubles are now reportedly affecting its workforce.

"Pokemon GO" was a huge success due to a number of elements that, when combined, offered up the perfect AR title. The franchise itself was popular enough to appeal to people of all ages, and its augmented reality mechanics meshed well with how Pokemon games are played. Even the recent pandemic that prevented people from going out and walking around didn't completely kill "Pokemon GO" off, though the game didn't survive unscathed, either.

Unfortunately for Niantic Labs, it has been difficult to follow up on the success of "Pokemon GO" or even recreate its magic, and not for the lack of trying. "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" was criticized as merely being a skin on top of "Pokemon GO," and "Catan AR" was axed for being too complicated and impractical to implement in the real world. Niantic has other games in the works, of course, but at least one of them will never see the light of day.