How To Tell If Someone Is Watching Your Nest Cam

As terrifying as it may sound, a growing number of homeowners have reported hackers who had gained access to the Wi-Fi based surveillance cameras set up in their homes. In particular, incidents involving people who use Google's Nest security cam have been in the media spotlight since it was first released in 2015 (via Tech Crunch).

These cameras are popular among homeowners for their cutting-edge features and reliability and are frequently used to protect the most private areas of your home including bedrooms and nurseries. If they are hacked, digital intruders can not only spy on you and your family without you knowing — they can also talk to you through the security cam's two-way communication features.

While it is considered one of the more secure cameras available, sophisticated hackers are still able to crack passwords set by users. So, how do you know if someone is watching your cam, and what can you do to prevent your account from being compromised?