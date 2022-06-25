Why You Won't See A Movie Villain Using An iPhone

If you haven't come across a mainstream movie villain rocking an iPhone or a Mac computer, it's no coincidence. That's a strict marketing tactic from Apple to preserve the brand image and retain a favorable perception of its product among the masses. This is no conspiracy theory, as the secret was spilled by none other than director Rian Johnson, who directed films like "Looper," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and the Netflix whodunnit smash-hit "Knives Out".

While breaking down a scene from the Chris Evans-starred murder mystery in a Vanity Fair video, Johnson divulged that Apple doesn't allow filmmakers to put any of their products in the hands of a movie baddie or his henchmen. The antagonists can't be shown with an apple product in-hand, the director said.

He was initially reluctant to share the secret, and later added that every filmmaker out there now wants to "murder" him for letting such a big secret out. Go ahead, and try to recollect from memory a cinematic bad guy rocking one of Apple's latest iPhones or a shiny Mac that will help them achieve some nefarious goal, you won't find any.