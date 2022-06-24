Today's Wordle Answer #371 - June 25, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

Wordle #371 throws a geometric volley at users. It is used to describe the shape of objects that have a spherical profile. However, it is mostly used for objects that are small in size, say, a water drop, or a pearl, or the units of a rosary. You can't use it to describe large objects like planets or other cosmic behemoths, given the root word and its origins.

The solution to Wordle's latest quiz has two vowels, an "e" and "a," and a semi-vowel at the end. It's easy to figure out what the ending letter is. Here's another hint. The root word is the shape of a bubble. The word, when used in conjunction with eyes, can also be used to describe a situation where you are paying close attention to what's happening around you. However, there is also a sinister side to it as well.

Giving someone an eye of that kind means that the individual harbors greed and there is some vested interest at play here. Let's just say it can be a substitute for "his/her eyes lit up," but instead of positive excitement, there's some villainous aura to that enthusiasm. Imagine Thanos looking at the Infinity Stones, or a titan eyeing Zeus' thunderbolt. Or just a very hungry man unable to take his eyes off the fries in a friend's plate.