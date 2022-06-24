One Key Change Makes Blackmagic's Latest Camera $500 Cheaper

If you have been yearning to get hold of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, but were put off by its rather high asking price of $2500, here's some good news for you. Blackmagic Design, the company behind these much sought-after cameras, recently announced a newer, slightly more affordable version of the camera with a slightly different name and one single feature removed. The latest 6K camera from the company is called the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, a device photographers can purchase for approximately $2,000.

A quick glance at the comparative spec sheets of the 6K Pro and the G2 reveals that the G2 variant is as capable a machine as the "Pro" model from 2021. They have near-identical hardware specs, and upon closer inspection, the only missing feature on the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 seems to be the built-in ND filters.

With the announcement of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, Blackmagic's portfolio of 6K capable pocket cameras has increased to three. However, the company seems to have silently removed references to the first generation 6K capable movie camera called the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K from its online properties, perhaps signaling that the product has reached the end of its lifecycle.