Today's Wordle Answer #370 - June 24, 2022 Word Solution And Hints
The 370th edition of Wordle takes you into the world of godly wrath and deep attraction. It's interesting how nearly polar opposites can be wrung out of the same root word, right? But the viral puzzle game is no stranger to such words, and recently threw players into a tizzy with the word awful. The solution to June 24's Wordle quiz is one such word, which is not commonly used in a regular conversation but happens to be a favorite among literature and fiction fans.
Mythology and tales of angry deities, in particular, is one area where the word is used to describe an angry god dealing a massive blow to the unfortunate soul on the receiving end. From ancient tales in books and modern era movies to podcasts and videos, the word is widely used to describe the wrath and fury of a god descending upon a bad actor in one swift blow. Imagine Zeus in the act of landing his signature lightning bolt on a titan.
But when the word is twisted into its past participle with the removal of "e" at the end and the addition of three extra letters, the meaning changes to being deeply attracted to something or someone. For folks who are into romantic literature, they will find it familiar. Alright, here's some more bread crumbs to guide you: the word has two vowels, an "i" in the middle and an "e" at the end.
Quite a god-tier word puzzle
The answer to today's Wordle challenge is smite. To smite something is the act of striking it hard or landing a strong blow that deals significant damage. Or, if you happen to be a Greek or Roman god, your smiting actions can turn a mountain to dust or rattle a few planets. However, if you are smitten by one such god, you're deeply attracted to them and feel a strong affection towards them. Romeo, clearly, was smitten by Juliet, which is also what led to a tragic end.
The closest etymological root is the Danish word smide, which refers to the act of hurling something. It is also related to the Dutch word smijten for throwing and the Old High German word smizan, which describes the act of striking an object. For folks into gaming, they might be familiar with a game of the same name developed by Hi-Rez Studios and published by China's Tencent Games.
It was originally released for PC in 2014, hit the Xbox platform in 2015, and landed on the PlayStation 4 in 2016. As its name suggests, the game is an online battle arena experience where you play as a god and smite other powerful beings for some sweet glory. From Greek, Egyptian, and Babylonian to Norse, Chinese, and Hindu, the pantheon of gods is quite diverse here. With a Metacritic score of 83/100, "Smite" sure looks like a game worth playing on a lazy weekend.