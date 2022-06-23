We Finally Know When No Man's Sky Will Release On Nintendo Switch

Hello Games, developer of "No Man's Sky," recently announced that the release date of the game for the Nintendo Switch will be October 7, 2022, a bit later than the original expected summer arrival. This release will include both physical and digital versions of the game, which you'll be able to find at retailers and on the Nintendo eShop, as shown on the game's web page.

The game has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Bringing "No Man's Sky" to the Switch, however, presents more of a challenge since the device is less powerful than the aforementioned consoles. Because "No Man's Sky" is a large, infinite, procedurally generated game, it'll be interesting to see how it performs on the Switch. On the upside, the Switch's highly portable form factor means players will be able to enjoy the survival game while on the go. Six years' worth of "No Man's Sky" game content pulled from 20 updates will be available with the Switch version of the game.