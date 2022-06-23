We Finally Know When No Man's Sky Will Release On Nintendo Switch
Hello Games, developer of "No Man's Sky," recently announced that the release date of the game for the Nintendo Switch will be October 7, 2022, a bit later than the original expected summer arrival. This release will include both physical and digital versions of the game, which you'll be able to find at retailers and on the Nintendo eShop, as shown on the game's web page.
The game has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Bringing "No Man's Sky" to the Switch, however, presents more of a challenge since the device is less powerful than the aforementioned consoles. Because "No Man's Sky" is a large, infinite, procedurally generated game, it'll be interesting to see how it performs on the Switch. On the upside, the Switch's highly portable form factor means players will be able to enjoy the survival game while on the go. Six years' worth of "No Man's Sky" game content pulled from 20 updates will be available with the Switch version of the game.
What to expect from No Man's Sky on the Nintendo Switch
The Switch edition of "No Man's Sky" is slated to launch as a single-player title. Hello Games notes that the game will continue to get updates going forward, but it's unclear whether the multiplayer aspect will ever be made available on Nintendo's console. Switch owners will be able to play "No Man's Sky" in both docked and handheld modes, and this includes support for the touchscreen.
This is an exciting release for "No Man's Sky" fans who want to enjoy the game in as simple and portable a way as possible. Although it is a somewhat difficult feat to bring the game to this console, it's certainly not impossible, as evidenced by the upcoming release. On the same day as the "No Man's Sky" launch on Switch, a physical version of the game will also be released for the PS5 for the first time.