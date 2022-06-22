Today's Wordle Answer #369 - June 23, 2022 Word Solution And Hints
Wordle #369 presents a word challenge that will have you scratching your head, and it may leave you somewhat infuriated, too. The solution is a word with only a single vowel, an "i" positioned right in the middle, and there are no repeating letters. On the positive side, it's a word that is commonly used in regular conversations as well as in academia.
The solution word signifies being pushed to the edge or being on the cusp of something. Just like the associated words friends and friendship, today's Wordle puzzle also produces a qualitative noun that refers to the act of testing a risky policy to the limits of safety before pulling the plug. It is usually done to coax out a favorable outcome.
In the history of wars and diplomacy, it signifies the act of deliberately escalating a situation to the point of conflict to achieve a goal, which can either be an offensive or defensive maneuver. In biology, and especially wildlife conservation, the solution word is often used to describe species that are standing at the edge of extinction or a major disturbance to their ecosystem.
From the cusp of land to the edge of time
If you haven't cracked the code yet, the answer to today's Wordle quiz is brink. The word brink traces its history back to brinke from Old English, which in turn has Scandinavian roots in Old Norse words brenka or brinka. There's also a Proto-Germanic word called brinkaz that shares a similar meaning: a hill or edge of the land.
When used in its Germanic form, it signifies the edge of a steep landform, which could be anything from a chasm or a pit to a huge canyon. As centuries elapsed, the English language gave more depth to the usage of brink, which now signifies a state, time, or event that is about to happen in the immediate future.
During the Cold War era, the act of brinkmanship became a hallmark tactic of U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles. "You have to take chances for peace," said Dulles as he explained his brinkmanship policy in an interview with Life magazine. "The ability to get to the verge without getting into war is the necessary art. If you cannot master it, you inevitably get into war. If you try to run away from it, if you are scared to go to the brink, you are lost."