Today's Wordle Answer #369 - June 23, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

Wordle #369 presents a word challenge that will have you scratching your head, and it may leave you somewhat infuriated, too. The solution is a word with only a single vowel, an "i" positioned right in the middle, and there are no repeating letters. On the positive side, it's a word that is commonly used in regular conversations as well as in academia.

The solution word signifies being pushed to the edge or being on the cusp of something. Just like the associated words friends and friendship, today's Wordle puzzle also produces a qualitative noun that refers to the act of testing a risky policy to the limits of safety before pulling the plug. It is usually done to coax out a favorable outcome.

In the history of wars and diplomacy, it signifies the act of deliberately escalating a situation to the point of conflict to achieve a goal, which can either be an offensive or defensive maneuver. In biology, and especially wildlife conservation, the solution word is often used to describe species that are standing at the edge of extinction or a major disturbance to their ecosystem.