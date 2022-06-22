How To Remove Auto-Generated Captions From Your Instagram Video

Content creators and users alike can benefit from Instagram's recently released auto-generated captions feature (via Tech Crunch). This allows users to watch videos silently if they are in a public space. If you are a content creator, you get the added perk of having all your videos transcribed at the click of a button.

Instagram uses AI technology to automatically write out speech at the bottom of each video, so that they are accessible to everyone including people who are deaf or hard of hearing (via Adam Mosseri/Twitter). Creators can also rejoice in the fact that captions increase video watch time. In fact, 89% of people will watch an entire video if the sound is turned off. However, not everyone want all videos with captioning (via Subcapp). If that's the case, users and creators can opt to switch this feature off anytime.

If you're an Instagram subscriber who'd rather see videos with no text, or you want to use a third-party app to place your own captions, here's how you can remove Instagram's.