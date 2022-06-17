SlashGear Is Hiring Freelance Writers

Static Media is currently hiring freelance writers for a variety of roles with SlashGear. Ideal candidates for all roles will have at least 3 years of experience writing content for print or the web with a focus on consumer tech and gadgets and/or automotive news and features similar to the content found on SlashGear. We're looking for experienced auto and tech writers to write longform features — ranging from 1,800 to 3,000 words — from a wide variety of available topics. The position is paid per word, is fully remote, and allows for a flexible schedule. Interested parties can find more information on Mediabistro.

Additionally, SlashGear is hiring writers for product reviews. Similar in nature to the feature writing role, review writers will be tasked with writing longform review content and should have experience taking their own photos. This role is also paid on a per-word basis, is fully remote, and has no set schedule. Check out more info on Mediabistro.

We're also looking for hourly news writers to cover the auto, tech, and gadget spaces. Applicants should have prior experience writing about the automotive and tech industries; the position involves writing news and evergreen articles ranging from 300 to 900 words. Hourly news writers will be able to set their own schedules when fully onboarded. To apply or for more info, visit Mediabistro.