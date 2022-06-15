European Smartphone Market Is At An All-Time Low, US Might Be Next

For more than a decade now, the smartphone market has been one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. Smartphones are never going out of fashion, and the annual cadence of new models ensures there will always be something new to pique consumers' interests. That doesn't mean, however, that the status quo will remain unchanged for years to come, and there are looming fears that the market has plateaued and is on its way down. Those fears may have been confirmed by one market intelligence company that paints a rather dreary forecast for smartphone companies and their shareholders this year, especially in Europe, where things might get worse before they get better.

Very few markets or product categories have been able to keep a steady hold in terms of sales, shipments, and revenues for long periods of time. Markets are always subject not only to consumer whims but also to global and regional situations that either push numbers up or pull them down. Many countries in Europe are seeing unfavorable times, and Counterpoint Research cites these factors as the reasons for the smartphone market's nosedive.

The report reveals that smartphone shipments declined by 12% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year. With only 49 million units shipped from January to March, the European smartphone market has seen its lowest number since 2013, according to analysts. The economic recession that many countries in the region are going through is primarily to blame, but the war between Russia and Ukraine also plays a significant part. Unfortunately, the report isn't so optimistic that things will change for the better in the second quarter of the year.