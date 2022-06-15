DJI Builds Out Ronin Series With New Stabilizers And Low-Latency Video Transmission
Video enthusiasts and content creators might be pleased to hear DJI is fleshing out its Ronin series with a variety of new tools that improve stability and enable long-distance, low-latency video transmission. The announcement was made on May 15, with DJI saying that its new equipment will help filmmakers of all sorts "bring their visions to life," noting that the new Ronin products are sold under the DJI Pro line of gear.
The Chinese company is mostly known for producing drones, but also offers camera equipment; it launched its Ronin series of cameras and equipment in 2014, with the most recent addition in the camera department being the Ronin 4D. Costing $11,499, the Ronin 4D can capture steady 8K footage through the use of a four-axis stabilization system There is also a 6K version of the pro-tier camera, and it starts at $7,199. DJI has also run afoul of the U.S. government over the years due to alleged links with the Chinese government (via the Washington Post), though it has adamantly denied claims and concerns about its products and services.
The RS 3 and RS 3 Pro detailed
The RS3 brings a host of new features to the table, including an automated axis-locking system that both releases and unfolds the gimbal in seconds when the device is turned on. A tap of the power button will put the RS3 into a low-power "sleep mode," according to the company, while "precision memory quick-release plates" speed up the mounting and adjustment process. As well, a Bluetooth shutter button has been added to aid remote operation. DJI also claims its new third-generation RS Stabilization algorithm packs a 20% performance improvement when compared to its RSC 2.
A 1.8-inch OLED full-color touchscreen is also a feature of the RS 3, boasting 80% more surface area than DJI's previous model. Gimbal setups can now be done directly, and users won't have to go through the mobile app. Up to 12 hours of battery life is also promised, along with fast charging capabilities.
Those wishing to take things to the next level may opt for the RS 3 Pro. The camera platform has all of the features of the RS3, but with arms that are cut from a single piece of carbon fiber, allowing for a stronger yet lighter unit. All in all, the pro weighs just 3.3 pounds with a 10-pound tested payload capability. The pro also carries the DJI LiDAR Range Finder, which the company says projects up to 43,200 ranging points across an indoor area measuring around 50 feet, and should help videographers with manual lenses get their focus right quickly. The DJI RS 3 retails from $549, while the RS 3 Pro starts at $869.
DJI Transmission system sends footage quickly
DJI says its Transmission is a combination of video receiver, monitor, and controller that can send 1080p footage across a 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance at 60 frames per second with very low latency. It is also capable of complimenting the visuals with live audio monitoring at 16-bit 48 kHz. The company claims the transmission is its first attempt at an "independent wireless video solution" that is capable of taking both amateur and professional filmmaking experiences up a tier.
The DJI Transmission can be used to send signals to as many devices as production requires. Control Mode allows monitoring on two receivers simultaneously, according to the company, while also allowing the device to be controlled remotely. Meanwhile, Broadcast mode is an addition to Control Mode and allows for the use of unlimited receivers. The DJI Transmission can also use 10 or more transmitters to throw signals to 10 or more receivers, leading to what DJI describes as "a completely synchronized experience" that's difficult — but not impossible — with more traditional setups.
If you want your DJI Transmission to act as a controller, it can be paired with the RS 3 Pro. DJI claims the Transmission can extend the capabilities of the RS 3 Pro, while also acting as a gimbal and camera controller. Additional capability is unlocked when the Transmission is paired with the Ronin 4D Hand Grips. You can pick up a DJI Transmission Combo, which includes the DJI Video Transmitter, DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor, Remote Monitor Hood, Installation Toolkit, Protector Case, two WB37 Intelligent Batteries, one WB37 Battery Charging Hub, cables, and battery adapters for $2,499.