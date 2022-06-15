8BitDo Lite SE Puts Accessibility At Play With A New Design

There are hundreds of gaming controllers available on the market, ranging from cheap knockoffs to complicated weapons for esports. Like many things in the gaming and tech world, these products are mostly designed for a general audience, one that has more or less full control of their bodies, especially their hands and fingers. While that might be true for most gamers, it also leaves a lot of people out, depriving them of the experiences that games offer. Recently, game developers have been more conscious about adding accessibility options so that everyone can enjoy their content, but controllers have been less accommodating. 8BitDo is now trying to outdo other accessory makers with a new controller made for a special case that, of course, actually benefits everyone.

There aren't that many game controllers and input methods designed for people who have limited mobility. Microsoft really took the lead with the Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC) that it announced back in 2018. That model definitely doesn't look like any regular control and is more like a large box that you can hook other controllers into. Among other things, it has massive buttons and pads to assist people who can't hold a controller in their hands or press the small buttons on its face.

As innovative and groundbreaking as the XAC may be, it isn't the most convenient or portable solution. The XAC requires a lot of desk space, which might be more than what some gamers can manage, and it may still require additional devices to support games. 8BitDo, which has made a name for itself with its unique and sometimes quirky controllers, is offering a more portable and accessible alternative, and it is doing so by simply rearranging the controller's layout.