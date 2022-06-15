Samsung's Rumored LTE-Only Galaxy S21 FE May Use An Entirely New Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has had a very interesting history. Initially slated for launch in August 2021 alongside the Galaxy Z foldables, the S21 FE didn't hit the market until January 2022. This delay, which primarily occurred due to supply chain issues, led to many interesting developments. For example, the S21 FE burst onto the scene weeks before Samsung launched its even more popular Galaxy S22 lineup. This led to worries about the possibility of lower-priced variants of the Galaxy S22 lineup cannibalizing sales of the S21 FE.

While we do not have data to show whether that indeed happened, we do know that by the time the Galaxy S21 FE arrived in the market, the competition was already prepared for it. The model faced stiff competition from the likes of the Google Pixel 6 and the iPhone 13 Mini — both of which had similar price tags. Now that it's been six months since the Galaxy S21 FE launched, it seems Samsung is preparing to give the phone a slight mid-life update. According to the folks at Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S21 FE could see the addition of a lower-priced new variant in the next few days. The reduced price, however, may come at the expense of one prominent feature: 5G support.