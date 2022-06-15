How To Make Your TikTok Account Private

If the thought of being TikTok famous is not your cup of tea or you would rather not share your profile and videos with strangers, then making your TikTok account private is the way to go. This social media platform lets you customize its privacy settings so that you choose who sees your content.

For content creators, switching your account from public to private gives you more control as to who views your videos, plus you get to further tweak account settings so that you're able to limit who sees your videos — even among your connections (via TikTok).

Additionally, If you are a teenager between the ages of 13 and 17 years old, TikTok has additional privacy controls for your safety. They include default settings that prevent strangers from downloading your video, stopping other users from doing a duet or stitching your videos, and eliminating all suggestion settings to make it harder for people to find you.